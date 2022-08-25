Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BHB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 10,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,605. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $434.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.