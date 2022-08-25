Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €71.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €47.85 ($48.83) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.35. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.