Barclays Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $31.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $28.40 on Monday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

