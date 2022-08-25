Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Up 1%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 49,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$34.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

