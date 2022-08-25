BASIC Market Capitalization Reaches $15.25 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $279,482.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078006 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.