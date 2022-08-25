Bean Cash (BITB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $332.00

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $317,975.82 and approximately $332.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,917,817,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.