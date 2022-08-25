Beaxy One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $318,992.56 and approximately $13.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,556.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

