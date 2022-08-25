Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 5.6%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 296,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 87,208,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $762.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.