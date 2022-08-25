Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $32.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.57 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

