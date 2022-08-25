Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.88

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 8909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Belden Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Insider Activity

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 116.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

