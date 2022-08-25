Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $171.81 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $171.81 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.



BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “



