BEPRO Network Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $196,257.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

