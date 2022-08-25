Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.20 ($0.43).

Base Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 20.10 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.27. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.68 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £236.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

