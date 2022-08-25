BidiPass (BDP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 8% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $82,246.90 and $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

