Big Lots, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Big Lots to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

