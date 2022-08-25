Big Tree Carbon (CVE:AGO) Shares Down 16.7%

Big Tree Carbon Inc. (CVE:AGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 47,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 41,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

Big Tree Carbon Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Ontario, Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake gold property consisting of 123 mineral cell and 5-cell multicell mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,220 hectares; and the Western Fold properties comprises 110 mineral cell claims totaling approximately 2,170 hectares located in Brownstone and Casummit Lake Area mining townships, as well as the Richardson North Extension Gold property consisting of 50 mineral cell claims covering an area of approximately 1,010 hectares.

