Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $25.64. Bilibili shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 85,102 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

