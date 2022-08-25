Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.43.

Bill.com Stock Up 5.0 %

BILL opened at $172.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,948,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $185,970,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

