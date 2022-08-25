Binance USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.23 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $19.23 billion and $4.33 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078006 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,223,128,675 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

