Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Up 1.8%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 213,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 75,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $602.12 million, a P/E ratio of -366.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.