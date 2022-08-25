BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Acquires $19,720.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) Director Patrick Joseph Gallagher purchased 17,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of BSGM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 7,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,203. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

About BioSig Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.