BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Acquires $19,720.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) Director Patrick Joseph Gallagher purchased 17,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioSig Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of BSGM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 7,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,203. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
