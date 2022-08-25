Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 344.7% from the July 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bit Brother Stock Performance
Bit Brother stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 2,788,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. Bit Brother has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About Bit Brother
