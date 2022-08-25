Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $413.29 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $21,602.31 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $413.29 billion and $32.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00600574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00255964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018330 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,131,606 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

