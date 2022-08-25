Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $413.29 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $21,602.31 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $413.29 billion and $32.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00600574 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00255964 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004728 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018330 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000212 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,131,606 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
