Bitcoiva Price Reaches $12.74 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $204.36 million and approximately $357,996.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.74 or 0.00058690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

