BitNautic Token (BTNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $3,486.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077503 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

