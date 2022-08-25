BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.00. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 198,729 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.