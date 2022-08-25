BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.00. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 198,729 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
