Bleichroeder LP Acquires New Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coursera by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coursera by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 176,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Down 1.0 %

COUR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 7,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,111. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,186.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Coursera Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.