Bleichroeder LP Acquires New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,491 shares of company stock worth $1,707,804. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of DOCN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.