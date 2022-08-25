Bleichroeder LP Cuts Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Bleichroeder LP lowered its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVA. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 19,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.68. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Kupiec purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,975. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

