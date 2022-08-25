Bleichroeder LP Increases Position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 358.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ImmuCell stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 6,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ImmuCell Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $60.84 million, a PE ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmuCell Profile

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.