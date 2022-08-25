Bleichroeder LP Invests $11.35 Million in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000. CompoSecure comprises about 2.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned about 10.50% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 45,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,896. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault bought 5,020 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,781,967 shares in the company, valued at $39,664,293.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $168,826 and have sold 275,862 shares valued at $1,692,006. 23.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.