Bleichroeder LP Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.42% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 51,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.