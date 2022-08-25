Bleichroeder LP Raises Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.21% of Thor Industries worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Insider Activity

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

