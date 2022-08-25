Bleichroeder LP Sells 168,953 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,953 shares during the period. Tricida accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Tricida were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Tricida by 17.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 999,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,079 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,053. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $701.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

