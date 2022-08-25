Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos Sells 26,228 Shares

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blend Labs Stock Up 3.8 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,500,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $16,599,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.