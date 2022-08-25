Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos Sells 26,228 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blend Labs Stock Up 3.8 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,500,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $16,599,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

