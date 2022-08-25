Block-Logic 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $18,295.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.