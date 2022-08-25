Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

