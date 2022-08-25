Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 10,808 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 472.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.74. 7,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average of $287.16. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 115.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.



