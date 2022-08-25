Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 14,293 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1,156.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

