Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RealReal worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 53.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 495,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in RealReal by 68.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 285,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RealReal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.