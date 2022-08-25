Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $66.25. 17,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,069. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

