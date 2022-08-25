Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,422 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

