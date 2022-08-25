Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 244,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,262. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.