Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 1,101,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,094,732. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

