BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Shares of DDOG opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,540.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,690. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

