BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 62.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

