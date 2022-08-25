BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $205.62 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.