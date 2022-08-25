Boit C F David Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Boit C F David decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boit C F David’s holdings in WEX were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $168.67. 243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.14. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $889,274 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.