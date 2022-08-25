Boit C F David Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boit C F David decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 98,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $559,548,000 after purchasing an additional 671,566 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.38. 234,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $449.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

