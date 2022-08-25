Boit C F David Sells 276 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boit C F David reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 224,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622,492. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

